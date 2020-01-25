Jan 25, 2020, 8:39 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 25

Tehran, Jan 25, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN DAILY

- EU extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran deal

  The European Union’s  foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he had extended the time available to discuss ways to save the     2015 nuclear deal with Iran under a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Germany, and Britain.

- Bitumen, asphalt exports fetch Iran $450m in 10 months: Official

  Iran has exported bitumen and asphalt worth $450 million since March 2019, said the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions     Company (IIEC).

- Iran slams US threat against new Quds Force chief as ‘state terrorism’

  Iran lambasted a US threat to assassinate the new commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as     Washington’s publicizing of state terrorism.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Millions’ of Iraqis call for ouster of U.S. troops

   Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Iraq on Friday calling for the removal U.S. troops from the country, following American airstrikes earlier this month that martyred a top Iraqi commander and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

- Afghanistan ready for major U.S. troop reduction

  Afghanistan is prepared for a major reduction in United States troops in the country, President Ashraf Ghani says, adding that he has given    that message to President Trump, a step toward winding down the costly American military presence as diplomats struggle to finalize a     deal with the Taliban.

- Iran reportedly reaches agreement with Gianni De Biasi

  Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will reportedly appoint Giovanni "Gianni” De Biasi as new head coach of Team Melli.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Culture minister praises Fajr music festival for good discipline

  Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has praised organizers of the 35th Fajr International Music Festival for their    good planning and discipline.

- Handball captain Esteki retires from Iran duty

  Iran national handball team captain Allahkaram Esteki has retired from international duty, bringing to an end a 15-year career with Team     Melli.

- Shamkhani hails Iraqi people’s historic anti-U.S. rally

  Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has said the historic demonstration in neighboring Iraq     shows the Iraqi nation’s move toward expelling the U.S. from the region.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Banks deposits in Iran rise to $182b

  Banks customers had 23,725.6 trillion rials ($182.5 billion) in deposits with banks and credit institutions by the end of the seventh month     of the current fiscal year (October 22), according to the Central Bank of Iran.

- 1,000 cryptocurrency miners given permits

  The Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade has issued 1,000 plus licenses for cryptocurrency mining units so far, an official with  Iran’s ICT Guild Organization said.

- Harnessing APG helps Kish power plants cut diesel use

  With the aim of developing power generation, approximately 2.3 billion cubic meters of associate petroleum gas has been harnessed from    Sirri Island oilfields in the Persian Gulf for power plants in the southern regions.

