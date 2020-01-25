Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 25

** IRAN DAILY

- EU extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran deal

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he had extended the time available to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran under a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Germany, and Britain.

- Bitumen, asphalt exports fetch Iran $450m in 10 months: Official

Iran has exported bitumen and asphalt worth $450 million since March 2019, said the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC).

- Iran slams US threat against new Quds Force chief as ‘state terrorism’

Iran lambasted a US threat to assassinate the new commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as Washington’s publicizing of state terrorism.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Millions’ of Iraqis call for ouster of U.S. troops

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Iraq on Friday calling for the removal U.S. troops from the country, following American airstrikes earlier this month that martyred a top Iraqi commander and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

- Afghanistan ready for major U.S. troop reduction

Afghanistan is prepared for a major reduction in United States troops in the country, President Ashraf Ghani says, adding that he has given that message to President Trump, a step toward winding down the costly American military presence as diplomats struggle to finalize a deal with the Taliban.

- Iran reportedly reaches agreement with Gianni De Biasi

Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will reportedly appoint Giovanni "Gianni” De Biasi as new head coach of Team Melli.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Culture minister praises Fajr music festival for good discipline

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has praised organizers of the 35th Fajr International Music Festival for their good planning and discipline.

- Handball captain Esteki retires from Iran duty

Iran national handball team captain Allahkaram Esteki has retired from international duty, bringing to an end a 15-year career with Team Melli.

- Shamkhani hails Iraqi people’s historic anti-U.S. rally

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has said the historic demonstration in neighboring Iraq shows the Iraqi nation’s move toward expelling the U.S. from the region.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Banks deposits in Iran rise to $182b

Banks customers had 23,725.6 trillion rials ($182.5 billion) in deposits with banks and credit institutions by the end of the seventh month of the current fiscal year (October 22), according to the Central Bank of Iran.

- 1,000 cryptocurrency miners given permits

The Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade has issued 1,000 plus licenses for cryptocurrency mining units so far, an official with Iran’s ICT Guild Organization said.

- Harnessing APG helps Kish power plants cut diesel use

With the aim of developing power generation, approximately 2.3 billion cubic meters of associate petroleum gas has been harnessed from Sirri Island oilfields in the Persian Gulf for power plants in the southern regions.

