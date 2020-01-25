Qashqavi hails Iran-Spain historic ties

Addressing a special meeting to introduce Iran's tourism attractions during the 40th International Tourism Fair in Madrid known as FITUR on Friday, he voiced Iran's readiness for promoting collaboration in those spheres.

Referring to 50 percent growth in the number of Spanish tourists to Iran over the past year, Qashqavi said that Iran is among the top ten countries in terms of tourism attractions diversity.

Promoting tourism industry was one of the main priorities of the government, he said, noting that given the capabilities of Spain in the domain, the issue can serve one of the areas of cooperation between Tehran and Madrid.

Despite Iran's enjoyment of capacities and diverse tourism attractions, it has not been able to benefit from its potentials in the field due to anti-Iran propaganda by the western media, he said.

Two Spanish tourists attending the meeting hailed Iranians' hospitality and high security, saying that they have good experience from visiting Iran despite anti-Iran propaganda.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish