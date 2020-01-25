Iran crowned champion in Int'l Takhti Cup

The competition was attended by 116 Iranian and foreign wrestlers and Iran came first while Armenia and Tajikistan stood second and third, respectively.

In the final of the contest and in the category of 55 kilograms, Pouya Nasser overpowered Pouya Dadmarz and won gold.

In the class of 60 kilograms, Mehdi Mohsennejad defeated Iman Mohammadi and bagged gold.

Meysam Delkhani won gold in the class of 63 kilograms while Hossein Assadi grabbed gold in the category of 67 kilograms.

Amin Kavyanimejad, Pejman Pashtam and Mehdi Ebrahimi won gold medals in the categories of 72 kilograms, 77 kilograms and 82 kilograms, respectively.

Behrouz Hedayat stood first in the category of 87 kilograms while Mohammad Hadi Saravi ranked first in the category of 97 kilograms.

In the class of 130 kilograms, Ali Akbari- Yousefi defeated Parsa Nazari and was crowned champion of the category.

Armenia attended the event with 10 wrestlers, Iran with 97, Kyrgyzstan and Russia with two and Tajikistan with three athletes.

Gholamreza Takhti (1930-1968) won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the Olympic Games as well as 2 gold and 2 silver medals at the World Championships.

Owing to his good sportsmanship, he has been considered as one of the most beloved athletes of Iran and dubbed ‘Jahan Pahlavan’ which means ‘world champion' in Persian language.

