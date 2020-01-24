Jan 24, 2020, 10:41 PM
Spokesman dismisses talks between Zarif, Payne on Australian prisoner

Tehran, Jan 24, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday dismissed talks between Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on the situation of the Australian-British prisoner Kylie Moore-Gilbert as rumor.

He tweeted on Friday that any claim about dialogue between Zarif and Payne on the treatment conditions of Australian prisoner Miss Gilbert in Iran as baseless.

Earlier, he said the Australian prisoner was detained on charges of violating Iran's national security and the court has issued an appropriate ruling in accordance with all relevant laws.

Last week, AP claimed that Payne and Zarif had talked about the conditions of the Australian prisoner on the sidelines of a global conference in India.

