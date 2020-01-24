Shamkhani: Regional people approach against US not to be concealed by propaganda

In his message which was released on Friday addressing the Iraqi government, people and parliament, Shamkhani appreciated the massive and historic turnout in Iraq against the US occupation and expressed support for Iraq's independence and national sovereignty.

He described such turnout as sign of Iraqis’ pioneering role in expelling the US from the region.

Shamkhani also termed unfair assassination of the leaders of Resistance as a strategic mistake made by Trump and his sinister team at the White House.

Shamkhani noted that the countdown for expelling the US forces from the region has been started since January 3.

Iraqis’ massive turnout indicated the fact that the US’ threat on sanctioning Iraq in return for implementing the law to expel the US troops is a threadbare tool which will not be able to affect the willingness of those nations which are after preserving their independence and national sovereignty.

Shamkhani referred to Friday demonstration in Iraq as start of a new intensive movement which will be continued by nations which have been harmed by the US aggression

Iraqi people on Friday poured into streets of Baghdad to call for expulsion of the US forces from Iraq.

The protesters showed their anger and hatred against occupiers by chanting the slogans of "Down with the US", "Down with Israel".

