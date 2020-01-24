Senior cleric vows US allies trapped at risk of collapse

Addressing the people in the second sermon of Friday prayers, Mohammad Hassan AbuTorabi Fard said that the people of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Bahrain, and Turkey and other Muslim nations along with the Iranian nation have formed a unified front in dealing with the US avarice policies and its puppet rulers.

Mohammad Hassan AbuTorabi Fard said "In the light of a correct understanding of pure Islam, Islam has become a powerful school of thought for turning the nations of the region into a decisive power, and with the operations that took place (referring to Iran's missile attacks on US airbase in Iraq) the US military power in the region has lost face.

At this stage all Muslim nations in the region should exercise collective patience, he said.

6125**1430

