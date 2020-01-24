Jan 24, 2020, 2:25 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83646118
0 Persons

Tags

Senior cleric vows US allies trapped at risk of collapse

Senior cleric vows US allies trapped at risk of collapse

Tehran, Jan 24, IRNA - Tehran's interim Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Hassan AbuTorabi Fard said on Friday that assassination of General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) paved the way for another power, adding that the main pillar of US politics in the region has been collapsed while US allies feel the same threat.

Addressing the people in the second sermon of Friday prayers,  Mohammad Hassan AbuTorabi Fard said that the people of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Bahrain, and Turkey and other Muslim nations along with the Iranian nation have formed a unified front in dealing with the US avarice policies and its puppet rulers.

Mohammad Hassan AbuTorabi Fard said "In the light of a correct understanding of pure Islam, Islam has become a powerful school of thought for turning the nations of the region into a decisive power, and with the operations that took place (referring to Iran's missile attacks on US airbase in Iraq) the US military power in the region has lost face. 

At this stage all Muslim nations in the region should exercise collective patience, he said.

6125**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 1 =