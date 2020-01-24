Inch Boroun a proper opportunity for boosting trade with Caspian Sea littoral states

The Iranian minister made the remarks in a meeting with Golestan's Friday Prayer Leader Ayatollah Kazem Nour-Mofidi late on Thursday when he added that Inche Boroun should be developed in all fields.

Capacity of lagoons and international trade in Inche Boroun can help the region turn into a tourism hub and boost business in it, he said.

Border city of Inche Boroun is located in vicinity of Turkmenistan and it was connected to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan railways in 2014.

Ayatollah Nourmofidi, for his part, said that despite efforts made by the government, no significant measure has been taken to help solve existing problems in employment and development in the province.

Governor General Hadi Haqshenas also presented a report on the province's situation and called for support and assistance of the Roads and Urban Development Ministry in removing obstacles and shortcomings.

