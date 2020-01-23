Iran's minister urges teaching of Persian language in Syrian high schools

In a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Imad Muwaffaq al-Azab on his second day of visit to the Arab state, he said given the fact a large number of Syrian students are studying in Iranian universities, Persian language can be taught as a voluntary second language along the other foreign languages such as Russian, English and France.

They also signed one memorandum of understanding (MoU) on exchanging expertise and sharing experiences in the scientific and educational fields, as well as in providing technical and engineering services and rehabilitating schools in a way that contributes to developing the educational process in the two countries.

