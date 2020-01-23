Assassination threat against Quds cmdr unveils US' state terrorism: Spox

He made the remarks in a reaction to the statements of the US Special Representative for Iran Affairs, Brian Hook who had threatened to assassinate the commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani.

Following the Zionist regime, the US is the second regime that has officially announced it will utilize the state potential as well as the military forces to launch terrorist attacks, he reiterated.

He stated that the US has resorted to the terrorist moves proving its weakness, despair, and frustration.

Condemning the heinous remarks and terrorist actions of the regime's flag-bearers, he called on the international community to slam the state terrorism as the continuity of the situation will damage all states sooner or later.

