Assassination threat against Quds cmdr unveils US' state terrorism: Spox

Tehran, Jan 23, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that assassination threat against Quds Commander could be regarded as unveiling the state terrorism of the US.

He made the remarks in a reaction to the statements of the US Special Representative for Iran Affairs, Brian Hook who had threatened to assassinate the commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani.

Following the Zionist regime, the US is the second regime that has officially announced it will utilize the state potential as well as the military forces to launch terrorist attacks, he reiterated.

He stated that the US has resorted to the terrorist moves proving its weakness, despair, and frustration.

Condemning the heinous remarks and terrorist actions of the regime's flag-bearers, he called on the international community to slam the state terrorism as the continuity of the situation will damage all states sooner or later.

