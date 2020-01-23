Spox: 'Trump deal' truly demonstrates US' hallucination

The plot has derived from their characters' narcissism, he said in reaction to the irrational plan of the US Special Representative for Iran Affairs, Brian Hook.

He strongly advised Trump not to play as a double loser as he cannot have it both ways.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wondered how the UK prime minister assumes the JCPAO should be replaced by Trump deal.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that "We did not sign an "Obama deal" to go for a "Trump deal" now."

