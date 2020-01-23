Russian official: Russia, Iran to continue prolonged strategic relations

Speaking to IRNA, Shabanov said Russia will move forward to a new system in which the authority of its president will be limited in favor of parliament and is among the objectives of reforms.

He noted that the resignation of former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was in line with political renovation.

He noted that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed changing the Russian Federation system in order to limit the authority of the country's president in favor of parliament.

Commenting on good relations between Iran and Russia, he said we can be certain about such ties in the absence of unpredictable political developments.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message described his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov as fruitful.

He added that contrary to US, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia are determined to maintain peace and stability in the region and the relevant road map offered by both states proves this fact.

In contrast to those who promote warmongering in the region, Iran and Russia have presented initiatives which are similar to each other aiming to maintain peace in the region, Zarif said.

The offered road map highlights the role of Russian talks in the Persian Gulf and Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), Zarif said.

