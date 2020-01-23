Syria calls for benefiting from Iran's experiences in vocational training

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Education Minister Mohsen Haji Mirzaie on Thursday, Khamis said train of capable people in the path of developments is appreciable.

He expressed the hope that signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will lead to expansion of relations and cooperation between two countries.

Khamis praised Iran’s supports for Syrian people, adding that Iranian and Syrian people are unified nations against enemies’ conspiracies.

He noted that the common sacrifices by both countries have resulted in achieving victories and honors against enemies.

He stressed the fact that Syrians have been inspired by the martyr IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Khamis said that the great cooperation between Iran and Syria can become a pattern for other countries’ interactions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Syrian prime minister underlined promoting the culture of resistance as a top priority.

He reiterated the fact that Iran’s experiences during the imposed war with Iraq were very useful that can be transferred to Syria.

Meanwhile, Haji Mirzaie said Iran has achieved various experiences after the imposed war as well as natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

Iran is ready to transfer experiences in reconstruction of Syrian schools which were destroyed during the war, he added.

He also called for construction of international school.

The STEM project was also inaugurated in the presence of the Iranian and Syrian ministers aiming to take advantage of students’ potentials.

STEM project deals with Syrian elite students and is aimed at identifying students’ capacities in various fields.

STEM education typically focuses on project-based learning in the classroom. The projects and activities incorporate technology to emphasize the application of science and prepare students for future classes.

