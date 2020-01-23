Iran to respond to any threat with high sophisticated defensive weapons: Minister

The Iranian top commander added that the country has the necessary power and determination to give a proper response to aggressors.

Iran owes to the late Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani who brought the national integrity, unity as well as authority, he underscored.

Iran's retaliatory operation against the US carried out as Iranian nation wished so; he said adding if the country did not answer the heinous act of the enemy, it would repeat such actions.

The US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the IRGC's Quds Force commander who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces who were fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

Referring to retaliatory operation against the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that "Last night’s action was merely a slap, but the US must leave the region".

