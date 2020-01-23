Quake hits Southern Iran, causes no casualties

Deputy Governor-General for coordinating developmental affairs, Reza Modarres said that a number of houses were slightly damaged.

Since the Province sits on major fault lines, the officials are patrolling the area, he underlined.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 22:53 p.m. local time, on January 22 and at the depth of 21 km underground.

District Ahmadi Haji-Abad is situated in Southern Iran.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish