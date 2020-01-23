Jan 23, 2020, 9:09 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 23

Tehran, Jan 23, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday, January 23, 2020:

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani says Iran never seeks nukes, urges E3 to honor nuclear deal

  President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday Iran will never seek nuclear weapons with or without a nuclear deal, calling on major European    powers to refrain from repeating the US blunder of violating the 2015 nuclear accord.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-President Rouhani: EU will be responsible for consequences

-'Castle of Dreams' walks away with 2 awards at Dhaka festival

** TEHRAN TIMES

-Europe’s submission has whetted Trump’s appetite, Zarif says

 Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that the Europeans’ submissive policies toward the JCPOA have only whetted   U.S. President Donald Trump’s appetite.

-Tehran slams Seoul for miscalling Persian Gulf

- Lebanon announces formation of new government

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

-Europe Cautioned Against Any Wrong Nuclear Move

 President Hassan Rouhani warned European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal against adopting a wrong approach toward the nuclear issue like the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

-Tehran Stocks Rebound After Brief Correction

