Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 23

- Rouhani says Iran never seeks nukes, urges E3 to honor nuclear deal

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday Iran will never seek nuclear weapons with or without a nuclear deal, calling on major European powers to refrain from repeating the US blunder of violating the 2015 nuclear accord.

-President Rouhani: EU will be responsible for consequences

-'Castle of Dreams' walks away with 2 awards at Dhaka festival

-Europe’s submission has whetted Trump’s appetite, Zarif says

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that the Europeans’ submissive policies toward the JCPOA have only whetted U.S. President Donald Trump’s appetite.

-Tehran slams Seoul for miscalling Persian Gulf

- Lebanon announces formation of new government

-Europe Cautioned Against Any Wrong Nuclear Move

President Hassan Rouhani warned European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal against adopting a wrong approach toward the nuclear issue like the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

-Tehran Stocks Rebound After Brief Correction

