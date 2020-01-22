Spox congratulates New Chinese Year

"I am very happy to meet with my old friend, H. E. Mr. Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman at my embassy," Hua tweeted on Wednesday.

Chinese New Year is a Chinese festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. The festival is usually referred to as the Spring Festival in mainland China and is one of several Lunar New Years in Asia.

Earlier, Deputy head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO), Vali Teymouri said there is a high potential for tourism between Iran and China, and China can be one of the best sources for exporting tourism to Iran.

"Iran and China, with ancient civilizations and long history, have always had good economic and cultural cooperation along the Silk Road," he added.

"Iran's tourism cooperation is now focused on the Chinese market, and good things have been done over last year," Teymouri said.

The Deputy head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO) of the Islamic Republic of Iran added: In the strategic research carried out in cooperation with the academic community and the Ministry of Tourism, China has been designated as a tourism market for the country.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish