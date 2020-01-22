Zafar satellite to be included in launch program

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 9th National Exhibition of Smart City in Mashad on Tuesday night, Sattar Hashemi told reporters that the time for launching the research satellite will be announced later.

The “Zafar One and Two” National-Research Satellite was designed and built by the Science and Technology University. The satellite has better color resolution in photography than the “Navid” that was previously built at the university.

Zafar One is designed for color photography with a resolution of better than 25 meters and Zafar Two with a resolution of better than 16 meters.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said in a message on Sunday that Zafar 1 and 2 Satellites have successfully been tested and will be put into the orbit soon.

In his Twitter message, Azari-Jahromi described the satellite and its launcher as important research steps.

The ceremony for delivering the Zafar satellite was held at Iran University of Science and Technology on Sunday.

The satellite has been designed for imaging, sending and saving messages and creating a link between the two users.

Preparing map of lands, basic map, civil development map, agricultural fields map, map on changes in lands natural environment and jungles, monitoring developments in seasonal and perpetual lakes, identifying damaged areas after the crisis and upgrading structural maps are among missions of the satellite.

Zafar also carries S&F consignment which provides features such as broadcasting a single message to all users, one-way voice communication between two users, sending a message to 256 direct users.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish