Azeri-Persian dictionary Published in Baku

While compiling this work, more than 140,000 words and expressions of the contemporary literary language of Azerbaijan have been used in 1,994 pages from other dictionaries, as well as contemporary Persian magazines and newspapers, which can be said has valuable features in terms of words and terms among the dictionaries published in Azerbaijani- Persian languages.

In an interview with the IRNA correspondent in Baku, Karimov said the publication of this valuable work for Persian language and literature enthusiasts has been realized after effort for the past five years.

Azerbaijani-Persian dictionary of the Baku State University professor is the 13th work of the author in the area of Persian language and literature.

The Azerbaijani- Persian dictionary will undoubtedly be of benefit to scholars, students, tourists, and those working in different areas of both Azerbaijan and Iran.

