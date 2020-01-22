Minister says foreign investment in Iran increases by 32%

Enemies are standing up and using all their might to confront Iran, but Iran has been able to counter these threats by using its capabilities and capacities, said Farhad Dejapsand at the Melli Bank's third "Melli Show" on Wednesday evening.

Enemies have been trying to change the Iranian political system in three months after the start of the sanctions, but today, about a year and three months after that, the enemies have failed to achieve their goals, he said.

Dejapsand noted that people in the funeral of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, while well supporting the system, showed their loyalty to the martyr, and he enemies realized that the Islamic Republic's system was consolidated in Iran and the region.

He added: This year, 10 months into the year, despite all the restrictions, sanctions and disruptions that have been made to prevent Iran's foreign trade and exports, the volume of foreign trade is similar to last year and its slight change has been due to changes in the value of some exported products.

