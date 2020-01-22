Sri Lanka seeks more interaction with Iran, envoy says

Hashem Ashjazadeh in a meeting with the Governor-General of Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province underlined that economic and trade delegations of the province should be present in Sri Lanka’s market to identify its capacities and supply parts of its needs.

He said that Sri Lanka is currently run by a popular government that seeks more interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

East Azarbijan Governor-General, for his part, called for the introduction of capacities of the province to Sri Lankan business leaders and investors.

Sri Lanka is an island country in South Asia with a population of around 21 million people. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani met his Sri Lankan counterpart in May 2018 which was considered a new chapter in bilateral ties.

