Veep felicitates appointment of new Russian Prime Minister

Eshaq Jahangiri in a message congratulated Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin on his new appointment as Russian new Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The existing capacities have provided favorable grounds for deepening cooperation, he said. The realization of these capacities requires the diligence, determination, and effort of the authorities of the two countries.

Jahangiri expressed hope that during the term of the new Prime Minister of Russia and in the shadow of the will of the high-ranking officials and the joint efforts of the two countries, "we will witness the expansion and improvement of the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation".

