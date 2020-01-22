Iranian tourism companies attend FITUR 2020 Madrid

The global tourism exhibition held an inauguration ceremony today in presence of Iran’s Ambassador to Spain Hassan Qashqavi accompanied by Faezeh Behzadnejad, a senior official from tourism ministry.

The event is among the most well-known international exhibitions in the field of tourism which hosts over 11,000 companies from 165 countries across the globe this year.

Some 35 Iranian tourism companies attended the exhibition to demonstrate Iran’s tourist attractions and capacities and are to hold joint forums with leaders of the business from around the globe.

