Japanese artist: Gen. Soleimani's assassination inhumane act

When "I was reading the pages of contemporary Iranian poets in the book '4700 Miles, Art, the Bridge of Iran-Japan', I was very saddened by hearing the martyrdom of General Soleimani as an inhumane and terrorist act, said Japanese artist Shigeenbo Mariamyama on Wednesday in a message to the Iranian embassy in Japan.

He went on to say that as a Japanese who has held painting exhibitions in Iran before and "I consider myself a friend of all Iranians, I extend my condolences on the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, who has been instrumental in the security of the Middle East region and has worked for this valuable cause until his death.

