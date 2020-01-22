Afghan official terms Iran's security, hosting commendable

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, Mohammad Anwar said that the World Zurkhaneh Sports and Pahlevani Wrestling Championship is underway in a safe and well-hosted. In fact, with the good cooperation of the North Khorasan Governorate and the World Federation, the process of organizing these competitions are going on well and all athletes from different countries are happy with Iran's hosting.

He added that "we had zurkhaneh-based international standards in Afghanistan, but after Iran expanded its activities, it sent its masters and the elder to our country to teach the sport to Afghans. So we are also trying our best to reach the top in this field.

