Iran’s Education Minister Mohsen Hajimirzaei and his Syrian counterpart Imad Muwaffaq al-Azab signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in several educational fields.

Hajimirzaei arrived in Damascus on Tuesday and is to confer with Syria’s Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Parliament Speaker Hamoudah Sabbagh and Higher Education Minister Bassam Ibrahim on issues of mutual interests.

9416**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish