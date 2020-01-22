Black boxes under precise examination: Minister

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet ministers meeting, he said that he traveled to Kiev earlier this week to convey Iranian President’s message of condolences to the Ukrainian counterpart.

Ukraine’s government extended its gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its cooperation and the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims, according to Eslami.

The official stressed that the two recorders of the airplane, FDR and CVR, were under accurate examination by the air accidents board of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization in accordance with ICAO’s annex 13.

Eslami added: “A delegation has been dispatched to Ukraine in order to review the airplane’s documents and after they come back, all the teams sent by concerned countries will join them to investigate the crash.”

The Iranian Minister also underlined that Iran would call for help from those who have the required technology in case of encountering any problem during reading the black boxes.

The Ukrainian airliner crashed near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International airport after it was unintentionally targeted by Iran’s defensive missile system, killing all 176 people on board.

9416**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish