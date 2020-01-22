Slovenia interested in cooperating with Iran in bee keeping

Speaking on the sidelines of an international congress in Karaj west of capital Tehran, Kristina Radej told IRNA that after Slovenia registered the World Bee Day, it started a close cooperation with Iran and is happy to have done that.

Iran is the 3rd or 4th honey producer in the world, so Slovenia intends to cooperate with Iran in training and research, said Radej.

She added that her country is also interested in providing equipment for Iran and she is planning to expand the positive existing ties.

