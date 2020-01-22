Rouhani: People true source of Iran's power

No power is superior to people's participation, resistance, sacrifice and unity, the president said at the cabinet session in Tehran this morning.

The government should take steps towards making the grass roots satisfied, President Rouhani added.

"Wherever we encountered a problem, we solved it through people's participation, unity and concord."

The president said that the enemies are not afraid of the country's security, military and economic power, but of its people, cultural and public power.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president talked of the importance of election in Iran, then invited all people to vote at the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The President said that the Government seeks maximum participation of the people in the election.

Mid-term election of Assembly of Experts and general election are to be held on February 21 nationwide.

