MP says US seems to seek concession from Iraq prior to departure

Falahat-Pisheh told IRNA that the US military may make a move against extremist and rebels of the region during crises but in normal conditions, like now, they seek to gain benefits in return for departure from the country.

Falahatpisheh said that President Barack Obama did the same thing and gained many benefits, such as extracting 2.5 million barrels of crude oil per day by Exxon Mobil Corporation in 2011 from Basra. The US invasion of Iraq was to attain this goal.

He added that now Trump is pursuing the same goal first and then moving the US military out of Iraq afterwards. Whenever they see that they are getting weak in political and economic influences, they use the military presence as a pressure tool.

Trump doesn’t want to abjectly leave Iraq so he will not obey the Iraqi Parliament's bill that makes the US leave Iraq, but, instead, he will put forth other issues.

Regarding the assassination of Lieutenant-General Qasem Solimani by the order of Trump and US withdrawal from Iraq and that Daesh (ISIS) would be likely top reemerge, he said Daesh is gone, but extremists are still around.

Falahatpisheh said that the US had no negative effects on the ISIS; they had positive effects on them from the very beginning.

The strongest evidence is Trump said that Hillary Clinton and Obama created Daesh.

US has created most of the Salafi groups and used them and then played the role of an enemy for them, he said.

These groups have never been brave enough to enter into a war with Iran, but if they had got support from a foreign country, they might have done that.

