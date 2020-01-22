Zarif advises EU to exert national sovereignty vis-a-vis tariff threat

"Sorry to say I told you so: When E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid Trump tariffs last week, I warned that it would only whet his appetite," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

"After selling their integrity and losing any moral/legal ground, ANOTHER tariff threat. EU would do better to exert its sovereignty," he added.

Earlier, Javad Zarif said that the UK is parroting the US line, adding that they can not save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by appeasing the bully.

He also undermined E3 act to sell out JCPOA to avoid Trump' new tariff.

Britain, France, and Germany initiated a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal despite the fact that they did not fulfill their commitments to the JCPOA after the US withdrawal since May 2018.

