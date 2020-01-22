AEOI Chief deplores E3 statement about Dispute Resolution Mechanism

In the wake on Trump's pressures, foreign ministers of the UK, Germany and France in a statement announced invoking the Dispute Resolution Mechanism DRM of the JCPOA.

Britain, France, and Germany initiated a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal despite the fact that they did not fulfill their commitments to the JCPOA after the US withdrawal since May 2018.

Speaking to IRNA, Salehi commented on demands of the families of the victims of the recent deadly air crash in Tehran, saying as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei earlier said committees have been established to address the issue.

He also urged officials to take a mechanism to review the reasons behind the accident and to announce the findings.

After the US increased tensions in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country made a reaction and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish