Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 22

** IRAN DAILY

- US sanctions on free nations amount to crimes against humanity

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday described “the illegal US sanctions” against Iran and American pressure on Venezuela as a “crime against humanity”, during a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Tehran.

- SCI: Iran’s annual inflation declines to 38.6%

The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that the country’s annual inflation rate during December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020, stood at 38.6 percent, indicating a 1.4 percent decline compared to the 30-day period to December 21.

- Iran aviation body issues 2nd report on Ukrainian airliner tragedy

Iran’s civil aviation agency released its second preliminary investigative report on the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran earlier this month.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Relief efforts accelerate in flood-hit province

Around 108,000 flood-stricken people have been provided with relief during outreach operations in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, where unprecedented torrential downpours have left a trail of destruction, an official said Tuesday.

- Houthis dismiss claim of role in Ma’rib missile attack

Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement has rejected a claim by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that it was behind a deadly missile attack against the positions of pro-Riyadh militants in the northern city of Ma’rib.

- Iran to participate at 2020 Paralympics under name of Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran’s Paralympic delegation will take part at the 2020 Tokyo under the name of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, nicknamed as "Commander of Hearts”.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran's Farhad Hassanzadeh shortlisted for Hans Christian Andersen Award

Iranian writer Farhad Hassanzadeh has received a nomination for the 2020 Hans Christian Andersen Award.

- Female sprinter Fasihi dreams of reaching Olympics

Female sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi, dubbed the Wind Girl, comes close to fulfilling her dream of reaching the Olympic Games.

- TPO to establish specialized export terminals for certain products

Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran is tasked to establish specialized export terminals in certain provinces to facilitate the exports of some commodities, IRIB reported, quoting a senior official.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Time’s up for unrelenting exporters

A list of 150 companies that failed to repatriate their export revenues has been sent to the judiciary, head of Iranian Export Confederation said, noting that the deadline of the Central Bank of Iran for the repatriation has expired.

- Iran’s economy incurs heavy losses from natural disasters

Floods have inflicted losses worth nearly 90 trillion rials [$690 million] on Iran’s economy in the fiscal 2019-20.

- Stock market generates $9.9 billion in 9 months

Iran’s stock market made funds available for businesses to the tune of 1,290 trillion rials ($9.9 billion) in the first nine months (March 20- December 21) of current fiscal year, the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture said.

