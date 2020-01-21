Iran criticizes distortion of Persian Gulf's name by S. Korean Defense Ministry

He tweeted late on Tuesday that if the country's Defense Ministry does not know the historic name of the Persian Gulf, with what knowledge it sends military troops to the region.
Tehran, Jan 22, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday blasted South Korean Defense Ministry's move to distort the Persian Gulf's name.
