Jan 22, 2020, 12:19 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83643362
0 Persons

Tags

Iran criticizes distortion of Persian Gulf's name by S. Korean Defense Ministry

Iran criticizes distortion of Persian Gulf's name by S. Korean Defense Ministry

Tehran, Jan 22, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday blasted South Korean Defense Ministry's move to distort the Persian Gulf's name.

He tweeted late on Tuesday that if the country's Defense Ministry does not know the historic name of the Persian Gulf, with what knowledge it sends military troops to the region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 2 =