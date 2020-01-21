Iran, Russia stress necessity of continuing consultations, cooperation in Caucasus, Central Asia

On Tuesday, Kazem Jalali met Andrey Rudenko and discussed bilateral relations, developments in Afghanistan, the Caspian Sea and Central Asia and the Caucasus, IRNA reported.

Rudenko expressed condolences over the US terrorist act of assassinating Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Tehran, calling American criminal action to assassinate Lieutenant General Soleimani an act completely unlawful and violating humanitarian standards.

The Russian deputy foreign minister also called Iran an important and friendly country for Russia, acknowledging that Moscow intends to develop its relations with Tehran in the future.

During the meeting, while expressing his appreciation for the Russian Foreign Ministry's sympathy, Jalali pointed to the willingness of the Islamic Republic of Iran's authorities to expand relations with Russia

The Iranian ambassador noted that the situation in the region requires that Tehran and Moscow consult and cooperate on a number of issues, especially for the Central Asia and the Caucasus.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish