Nations should be known for their culture, not their modern army: Spox

Tehran, Jan 21, IRNA - Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote that new and beautiful weapons are not working in cultural and human heritage. Nations should be recognized by their culture, not their modern army.

Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday that new and beautiful weapons do not work in cultural and human heritage, nations should be recognized by their culture, not their modern army.

Foreign Ministry spokesman congratulated Hakim Ferdowsi’s birthday to Iranians and underscored that Ferdowsi's grand book is pedigree of Iranians. Iranian art is to leave behind the hard times. "Our ancestors embraced the truth in wrangling between truth and lie."

