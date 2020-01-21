Venezuelan FM: US’ crime in assassination of General Soleimani treacherous

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Tuesday at a news conference at the embassy in Tehran that he had a fruitful meeting with the Iranian president and foreign minister as part of a trip to Tehran to promote relations between the two countries and promote peace.

Referring to the martyrdom of General Soleimani, the Venezuelan foreign minister emphasized respect for the independence and national sovereignty of the countries and condemned unilateral actions and sanctions against Iran.

He pointed to his talks with Iranian officials about the actions countering the UN Charter in some countries, including the US’ assassination of General Soleimani, adding that we are trying to take action to support Iran.

Arreaza referred to Venezuela's support for Iran and made the remark that we want to expand relations with Iran in all areas, including culture.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister said that we hope to hold the ninth joint commission in Tehran in the coming months, adding that the commission will develop cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, food industry, health, medicine, and medical equipment.

On August 9, "we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the two countries 'relations and are determined" to bring the two countries' relations to the highest level in the history of the two countries, he added.

Referring to Iran's extensive experience in dealing with foreign sanctions, Arreaza stated that Iran has been sanctioned for many years and has many experiences to circumvent sanctions that "we can take to defend the country and counter pressure and maintain our independence and national sovereignty".

