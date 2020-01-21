Iran enjoying high capacities for boosting trade cooperation with neighboring countries

Hamid Zadboum told the IRNA news agency on Tuesday that the markets of 15 neighboring countries are highly prioritized for exporting Iranian goods and "we have a strategic look at this sector".

He stated that exports of domestic goods to neighboring countries are easier for transport and money transfers and this is a good concession for expanding trade in the country in the face of outrageous sanctions on the enemies.

The 100-billion-dollar market is a great opportunity to increase production and for increasing exports of Iranian goods, and "we need more economic actors in this sector to make the best use of this capacity", he said.

Zadboum noted that in addition to looking at neighboring countries, we also look at markets in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, and "we are working to participate in markets of Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen".

9455**2050

