Jan 21, 2020, 6:17 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83643069
0 Persons

Tags

Iran enjoying high capacities for boosting trade cooperation with neighboring countries

Iran enjoying high capacities for boosting trade cooperation with neighboring countries

Qom, Jan 21, IRNA - Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and head of the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization said the studies show that there is a possibility for exporting a group of goods that can be built inside the country to neighboring countries, even to the level of $100 billion.

Hamid Zadboum told the IRNA news agency on Tuesday that the markets of 15 neighboring countries are highly prioritized for exporting Iranian goods and "we have a strategic look at this sector".

He stated that exports of domestic goods to neighboring countries are easier for transport and money transfers and this is a good concession for expanding trade in the country in the face of outrageous sanctions on the enemies.

The 100-billion-dollar market is a great opportunity to increase production and for increasing exports of Iranian goods, and "we need more economic actors in this sector to make the best use of this capacity", he said.

Zadboum noted that in addition to looking at neighboring countries, we also look at markets in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, and "we are working to participate in markets of Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 11 =