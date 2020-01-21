Heads of four Iranian clubs heading to Malaysia

Persepolis club managing director Mohammed Hassan Ansarifard, in an interview with some of the AFC officials, two nights ago, in consultation with the Minister of Sports, suggested that representatives of the four Iranian clubs will travel to Malaysia to meet senior AFC officials in Malaysia to present their views and numerous supporters.

The proposal was welcomed by Sports and Youth Minister Massoud Soltanifar.

In this regard, the Minister of Sports asked the CEO of the Persepolis Club to pursue this matter seriously.

At yesterday's meeting of representatives of four Iranian clubs with federation officials, Ansarifard also demanded that the confederation be called upon that the four clubs are seeing to negotiate with senior Confederation officials. The request was welcomed by Heydar Baharvand, head of the Football Federation, and Ebrahim Shakouri, secretary-general of the federation and was agreed upon.

Shakouri, the secretary of the federation and chief executives of four Iranian clubs, are likely to head to Malaysia tonight for consultations and conveying concerns with AFC officials, and Iranian officials in the confederation have also backed the move.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish