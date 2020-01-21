Russia: ‎SCO members support Iran's membership

Bakhtiar Hakimov said at a news conference in RIA Novosti on Tuesday that Russia's stance on Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization had not changed and that the Russian side had never prevented Iran's request to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Russian President's envoy also said that the heads of all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will participate in the celebration of Victory Day in Moscow on May 9.

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently backed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's rejection of US demands to isolate Iran.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that the country supports Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which is referred to as a weighting against NATO and the West.

In a speech at a geopolitical forum in Delhi, Lavrov noted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization included China, five former Soviet states (Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan), India and Pakistan.

