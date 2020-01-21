Iran, Russia stepping up cooperation in management, relief areas

On Tuesday, Kazem Jalali and Raisa Lukuttsova at a meeting held at the Iranian embassy in Moscow examined issues related to cooperation between the Iranian Red Crescent and the Russian Red Cross Society, IRNA correspondent reported from Moscow.

The two sides in the meeting exchanged information and experience on disaster management and disaster relief, joint training programs for volunteers in relief, public education, help reduce the risk of communicable and infectious diseases and conduct bilateral and regional rescue maneuvers, the drafting of a comprehensive program of cooperation as well as the inhumane impact of the US sanctions on medicine and treatment.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Russian Red Cross chief condoled the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, calling the incident a tragedy, stressing that the Russian nation was deeply affected by the incident.

The official also expressed condolences to the nation and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the incident of the Ukrainian passenger plane.

The Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, also appreciated the sympathy of the head of the Russian Red Cross, emphasizing the close proximity of the two nations, especially during difficult days.

