Iran ranks 1st in Chain & Bow, Meel of Zurkhaneh competitions

Mohammad Reza Abolhassani with 422 points stood on the first place in Chain and Bow and Pejman Sokounati with 798 points ranked first in Meel category.

Iraqi athlete with 369 points became runner-up in Chain and Bow field.

Azerbaijan and Uganda jointly stood on the third place.

In Meel category, Iran stood on the second place and Azerbaijan ranked third.

The 3rd Zurkhaneh Sports and Koshti Pahlavani World Cup kicked off today with the participation of 100 athletes from 22 countries in Bojnourd in North Khorasan Province of Iran.

Participating countries include Iran, Poland, Estonia, Turkey, Cyprus, Hungary, South Korea, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Cameron.

Koshti Pahlavani (heroic wrestling) is a type of Iranian wrestling dating back to ancient times which is practiced in the Zurkhaneh (house of power).

