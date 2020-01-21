General Soleimani achieves eternity in Iran's history: IRNA chief

Zia Hashemi said that the IRNA's strategy is to continue with the path shown by martyrs, especially General Soleimani.

Hashemi said that as seen in the funeral procession of General Soleimani in Iran and Iraq, people believe General Soleimani belonged to all of them, and there are no groups to see him separate from them.

He added that media have the responsibility to introduce and safeguard his legacy in terms of the spiritual, cultural and social values.

Lieutenant-General Soleimani had fought and uprooted the US-made terror group Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria. Trump ordered to assassinate him in Baghdad Airport.

