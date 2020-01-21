Armenia to attend Iran's Int'l Takhti Cup with nine wrestlers

The 40th round of the International Takhti Cup will be held on January 23-24.

Meanwhile, Iranian freestyle wrestlers with 245 points became champion of the 40th edition of Takhti Cup competitions ended in western Iran.

Takhti Cup competitions were held in commemoration of Jan 3 martyrdom of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lt General Qasem Soleimani.

Gholam Reza Takhti (1930-1968) was an Iranian Olympic Gold-Medalist wrestler and traditional Iranian bodybuilding (known as 'Varzesh-e Bastani' in Iran) practitioner. Because of his chivalrous behavior and sportsmanship, he was the most popular athlete of Iran in the 20th century, although dozens of Iranian athletes have won more international medals than he did.

