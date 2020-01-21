IRNA chief pays tribute to General Soleimani

Zia Hashemi and the accompanying colleagues honored the memory of the late Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

Hashemi also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the multi-million-strong funeral procession of Lieutenant-General Soleimani.

He is also to meet with the provincial officials and heads of the universities of Kerman.

Lieutenant-General Soleimani had fought and uprooted the US-made terror group Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria. Trump ordered to assassinate him in Baghdad Airport.

In the terrorist attack, nine other people at Soleimani's motorcade were killed including the Commander of the Iraqi Popular Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

The two commanders' funeral procession in Iran and Iraq amazed the world. Millions of people all over the world mourned their assassination by the US.

In response to the assassination, Iran destroyed the best equipped airbase of the US in Iraq, Ain al-Assad, with several missiles.

