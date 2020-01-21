Dag Hammarskjöld Fund accepts applications from professional journalists

The fellowships are available to radio, television, print and web journalists, age 25 to 35, who are interested in coming to New York to report on international affairs during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the opening 10 weeks. Travel and accommodations in New York, as well as a per diem allowance are provided.



The fellowships are open to journalists who are native to the mainly developing countries in Africa, Asia (including Pacific Island nations), and Latin America/the Caribbean and are currently working for media organizations. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in and commitment to international affairs and to conveying a better understanding of the U.N. to their readers and audiences. They must also have approval from their media organizations to spend up to three months in New York to report from the U.N. The program is not intended to provide basic skills training to journalists; all fellowship recipients must be media professionals.

In an effort to rotate recipient countries, the Fund will not consider journalist applications from nations of the 2019 fellowship recipients: Egypt, Nigeria, Trinidad/Tobago, and Zimbabwe. Journalists from these countries may apply in 2021.



Journalists are selected each year after a review of all applications and given the incomparable opportunity to observe international diplomatic deliberations and to gain a broader perspective and understanding of matters of global concern. Many past fellows have risen to prominence in their professional and countries.



Fellowship eligibility criteria and documentation requirements, as well as the application form and submission instructions can be found on the Fund’s web site at www.unjournalismfellowship.org.

Questions about the program, eligibility and the application process can be directed by email to fellowship2020@unjournalismfellowship.org.

Although the Fund is based at the U.N., it does not receive financial support from the world organization. The Fund was established as an independent entity by U.N. journalists 56 years ago as a living memorial to the legacy of Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjóld. It continues to be operated by U.N. journalists and relies on financial support from U.N. Missions, foundations, organizations and individuals.

