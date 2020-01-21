Jan 21, 2020, 11:33 AM
Iran's Yazdani selected as best freestyler in world

Tehran, Jan 21, IRNA – Iranian Freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani was selected as the best fighter in 86kg weight category, according to United World Wrestling ranking list and after Matteo Pellicone competitions in Italy.

Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian with 21 points stood on the 8th position in 97kg weight category.

Meanwhile, Amir Hossein Zare with 16 points ranked 9th in 125 kg category.

Based on UWW ranking plan for 2020 Olympic Games, those wrestlers who participate in international and continental competitions will received points on the basis of their ranking.

Those athletes who receive gold, silver and bronze medals will grab 12, 10 and 8 points respectively.

The only effective event before 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be Ziolkowski, Pytlasinski which is slated to be held in Warsaw, Poland on June 3-7.

