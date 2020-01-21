Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 21

** IRAN DAILY

- World’s richest 2,000 people hold more than poorest 4.6 billion combined: Oxfam

The world’s richest 2,153 people controlled more money than the poorest 4.6 billion combined in 2019, while unpaid or underpaid work by women and girls adds three times more to the global economy each year than the technology industry, Oxfam said on Monday.

- IMIDRO: Major Iranian complexes produced over 15.3m tons of steel ingots in nine months

Major Iranian complexes produced 15.39 million tons of steel ingots (bloom, billet and slab) during March 21-December 21, 2019, according to figures by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

- Russia: E3 cut commitments first under US pressure

Iran warned Monday it will consider withdrawing from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if a dispute over its atomic program goes before the UN Security Council (UNSC).

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran’s resistance charisma angers Americans

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Monday U.S. leaders want Iran to abandon its "new message for the world” when they say the Islamic Republic should behave like a normal nation.

- Russia repels drone attack on Syria airbase

Russian air defense systems at Syria’s Hmeymim airbase in western coastal province of Latakia has repelled a drone attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry has said.

- Iranian teams’ withdrawal will damage the competition’s reputation: Forbes

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a letter to Iran’s football federation saying the Iranian teams would not be hosting AFC Champions League matches for security reasons, a move that would be damaging to the AFC Champions League’s reputation, Steve Price wrote in Forbes.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iraqi musician Jehad says Tehran concert will reflect his native culture

Iraqi oud virtuoso Moaana Jehad has said that his Tehran performance will give the Iranian audience a true reflection of Iraq’s ancient and profound culture.

- Ali Daei inches closer to Team Melli hotseat

Multiple media reports suggest that Ali Daei will be the new head coach of Iran national football team.

- Iran aiming to promote engineering services export to neighbors

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) says his organization is focusing on improving the exports of engineering and technical services to the neighboring countries as well as China, and India, IRNA reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Veteran bankers defy Iran's new banking bill

A group of banking experts, including former governors of Central Bank of Iran, has criticized provisions of a new banking bill as ambiguous, impractical and lacking informed analysis.

- US infuriated by Iranian people’s resistance

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the US anger with the Iranians is rooted in the nation’s resistance against its hegemonic policies.

- China investments in Iran near $27b

China invested $26.92 billion in Iran from 2005 to 2019.

