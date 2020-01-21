Araghchi: UK ambassador given serious warning

Araghchi said that he was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and received a warning. Afterward, the ministry said in a statement that in case of repetition of the move, response to it will not be limited to merely summoning.

"I think this is a very clear message that was conveyed to the British side vis-a-vis the unconventional conduct of the ambassador," he said.

Asked whether the same ambassador will come back to Tehran, he said that UK has not changed its envoy yet and he has left Tehran for personal reasons and will come back.

UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire was detained for hours due to attendance in an illegal protest near Amir Kabir University but he was released in light of enjoying diplomatic immunity.

