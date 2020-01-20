Gov't spox: Calling off Iran hosting in line with sanctions

Last night Iranian government discussed issues related to calling off Iran hosting, he tweeted on Monday, adding that this action is completely political and in line with anti-Iran sanctions.

He noted that Iranian sports and diplomacy bodies became responsible for the issues and for defending Iranians' rights.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs Abbas Araghchi derided the AFC for a declaration to cancel Iran hosting Asian Champions League, saying Saudis have unfairly misused the air disaster and martyrdom of innocent passengers to their own benefit.

Arguing that flights over Iran are not safe, the AFC announced in a letter on Thursday that the Iranian teams are not allowed to host their own matches in the AFC Champions League and that the games should be held in a third country.

Iranian sports officials and the managers of the four teams to represent Iran in the AFC Champions League, i.e. Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Shahr-e Khodro, announced that if they are to play in a third country, they will withdraw from the League.

