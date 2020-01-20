Jan 20, 2020, 7:23 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83641717
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian author in final list of Hans Christian Andersen Award

Iranian author in final list of Hans Christian Andersen Award

Tehran, Jan 20, IRNA - Famous Iranian author whose arts mainly focuses on children and adolescent Farhad Hassanzadeh is on the final list of the 'Hans Christian Anderson Award'.

IBBY, the International Board on Books for Young People is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2020 Hans Christian Andersen Award – the world’s most prestigious award for the creators of children’s and youth literature for Authors section: María Cristina Ramos from Argentina, Bart Moeyaert from Belgium, Marie-Aude Murail from France, Farhad Hassanzadeh from Iran, Peter Svetina from Slovenia, and Jacqueline Woodson from the USA.

Farhad Hassanzadeh has been nominated for a second time for the 2020 Hans Christian Anderson Award for a lifetime of successful work in children's literature writing. He was also among the 2018 Top 5 Writers of Hans Christian Andersen Award.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =