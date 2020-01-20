Iranian author in final list of Hans Christian Andersen Award

IBBY, the International Board on Books for Young People is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2020 Hans Christian Andersen Award – the world’s most prestigious award for the creators of children’s and youth literature for Authors section: María Cristina Ramos from Argentina, Bart Moeyaert from Belgium, Marie-Aude Murail from France, Farhad Hassanzadeh from Iran, Peter Svetina from Slovenia, and Jacqueline Woodson from the USA.

Farhad Hassanzadeh has been nominated for a second time for the 2020 Hans Christian Anderson Award for a lifetime of successful work in children's literature writing. He was also among the 2018 Top 5 Writers of Hans Christian Andersen Award.

